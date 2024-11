¿Aves borrachas? Estos son los pájaros que se ponen ebrios con bayas y migran a México

Japanese Waxwing (小太平鸟,Bombycilla japonica) is splashing. ❤️

It is similar to its Bohemian relative, but with pink instead of yellow tail tips and a yellow-tinged belly.

credit 魔力影像#China #nature #Peace #wildlife #photography#birds #BirdsSeenIn2023 pic.twitter.com/UKovelJXTQ