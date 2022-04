Incendio forestal arrasa en Ruidoso, Nuevo México

#BREAKING #USA #NM



US, NEW MEXICO: VIDEO DEVASTATING McBride FIRE BURNS 150 HOMES & STRUCTURES,



7600 residents in Ruidoso are evacuated, mandatory evacuations still in place

As of Wednesday morning, the blaze was 4,132 acres, 0% contained