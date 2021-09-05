Policiaca

  / domingo 5 de septiembre de 2021

Se incendia domicilio

<iframe src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php?height=316&href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Felheraldodechihuahua%2Fvideos%2F150345517284079%2F&show_text=false&width=560&t=0" width="560" height="316" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" scrolling="no" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="true" allow="autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowFullScreen="true"></iframe>

<iframe src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php?height=316&href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Felheraldodechihuahua%2Fvideos%2F150345517284079%2F&show_text=false&width=560&t=0" width="560" height="316" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" scrolling="no" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="true" allow="autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowFullScreen="true"></iframe>

Másnoticias

Policiaca

Se incendia domicilio en la colonia Dale

Los ciudadanos indicaron que al comunicarse al 911 la operadora les realizó muchas preguntas, retardando el levantamiento del reporte

Chihuahua

Podrían conductores DiDi generar ahorros voluntarios

enfocados a trabajadores independientes

Chihuahua

Mujer apuñala a su pareja durante discusión

en la colonia Industrial

Policiaca

Se incendia domicilio en la colonia Dale

Los ciudadanos indicaron que al comunicarse al 911 la operadora les realizó muchas preguntas, retardando el levantamiento del reporte

Policiaca

Se incendia domicilio

Cuauhtémoc

Hombre asesinado en tienda de abarrotes pertenecía a cártel

De acuerdo con la Fiscalía, sería la mano derecha de “La Changa”

Cuauhtémoc

Se aseguraron 154 camiones con madera clandestina, en zona occidente

El Fiscal de la Zona dijo que a su llegada no había cateos ni órdenes de aprehensión contra miembros de grupo delictivos

Parral

Rinde Alfredo Lozoya su 5º Informe de Gobierno

Destaca la total unidad para enfrentar los tiempos adversos de la pandemia

Cuauhtémoc

Disminuye hato ganadero y producción lechera, en Cuauhtémoc

Como consecuencia, ha sido afectada la economía de los consumidores y productores